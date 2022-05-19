Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 16,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,597,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

