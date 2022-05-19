Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ SANG opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

