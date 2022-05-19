Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $534.00

Scala (XLA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $745,664.55 and approximately $534.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00885976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00459165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033542 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,635.35 or 1.60251544 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

