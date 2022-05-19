Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,354,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,878,000 after buying an additional 72,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

