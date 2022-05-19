Scotiabank Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.60

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.43.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.71 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

