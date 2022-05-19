Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SCOTF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.88) to €73.00 ($76.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

