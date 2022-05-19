SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

SE stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

