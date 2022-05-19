SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie dropped their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.