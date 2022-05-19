SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SE stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.