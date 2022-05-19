Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.07. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,456.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.