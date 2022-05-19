Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.90.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.89. 1,104,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,497. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 465.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 84.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

