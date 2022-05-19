Semux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $7,625.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded 109.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005748 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004358 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

