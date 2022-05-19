Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 69,521 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1,163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,521 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $3,589,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,593. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.