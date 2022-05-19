Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 137,919 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,919 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BorgWarner by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

