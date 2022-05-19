Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 162,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 354,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677,629. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

