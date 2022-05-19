ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $18.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 374.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,974 shares of company stock worth $10,561,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

