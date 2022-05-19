ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $658.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $412.25 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.59 and a 200-day moving average of $572.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

