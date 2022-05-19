Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.
SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.06.
Shares of SHAK opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Shake Shack (Get Rating)
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
