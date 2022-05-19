Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

TSE SCL opened at C$6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$439.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. Research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

