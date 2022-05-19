Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.92.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$6.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

