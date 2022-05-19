Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Head to Head Contrast

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.61 $15.37 million $1.17 16.62 National Bankshares $53.41 million 3.81 $20.38 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shore Bancshares and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Shore Bancshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 17.67% 7.19% 0.69% National Bankshares 38.29% 11.16% 1.22%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats National Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

