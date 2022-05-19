Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 16.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BioNTech stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

