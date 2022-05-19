Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Grows By 26.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,893,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDAQ stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

