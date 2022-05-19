Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Decreases By 15.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 549,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

