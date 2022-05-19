Short Interest in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Increases By 25.7%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.