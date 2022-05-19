Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Drops By 14.0%

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,329. The company has a market cap of $919.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

