Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Increases By 20.0%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.