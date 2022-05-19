Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 14.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,656,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,064.1 days.

MAPGF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.