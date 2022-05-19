Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Drops By 13.8%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

