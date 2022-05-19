Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Decreases By 13.7%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

