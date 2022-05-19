Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $25,274.47

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $25,274.47 and $4.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 82.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.01007308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00445938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,534.29 or 1.50430510 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

