Shyft Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $328,425.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $328,425.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 115.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,828,468 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

