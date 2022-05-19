Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

