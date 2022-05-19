Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Silicom stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Silicom has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $52.75.
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
