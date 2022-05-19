Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Silicom has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

