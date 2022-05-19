Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,258,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,827,000 after purchasing an additional 931,178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 250,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 9,604,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.