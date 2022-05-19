Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.60. 8,313,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,269. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,487,755. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

