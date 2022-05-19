Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

