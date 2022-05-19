Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,631 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,205,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,851,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 18,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

