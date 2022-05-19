Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $491,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,635,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 660,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 579,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 465,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 230,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,116. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90.

