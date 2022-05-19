Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,943,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 497,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,290. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

