Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,763,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $286.27. 3,130,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $267.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

