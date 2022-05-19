Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,678,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after buying an additional 92,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $845,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 1,292,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.