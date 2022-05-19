Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,215,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,772,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

