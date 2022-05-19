Sime Armoyan Buys 200,700 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,297,600 shares in the company, valued at C$39,786,992.

SOT.UN opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$396.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.38.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

