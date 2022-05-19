Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of SPG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 92,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
