Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 92,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.