Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

