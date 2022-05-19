Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE:SIX opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

