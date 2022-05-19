Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 234,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

