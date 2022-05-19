SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,243.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

