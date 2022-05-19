Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get Snap One alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Snap One has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $767.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.